Rapper Juice WRLD has died.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Reports say that the rapper was “bleeding from the mouth” when paramedics reached him.

While he was conscious when he reached the hospital. he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Celebrities Who Died In 2019 12 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Died In 2019 1. Nipsey Hussle, 33 Source:Radio One 1 of 12 2. Bushwick Bill, 52 Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. Kristoff St. John Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. James Ingram Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Fatima Ali Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Carol Channing Source:WENN 6 of 12 7. MLB Hall of Famer Frank Robinson Source:WENN 7 of 12 8. Nathaniel Taylor, 80 Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Freeda Foreman, 42 Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Frank Lucas, 88 Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. Doris Day, 97 Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. Leah Chase, 96 Source:WENN 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who Died In 2019 Celebrities Who Died In 2019 Here's a list of celebrities gone, but not forgotten...

The Chicago-born rapper achieved major success in 2018 with his single “Lucid Dreams. The track reached number 2 on the Billboard charts. In May he won “Top New Artist” At the 2019 Billboard Awards.

Juice Wrld was only 21 years old.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Juice WRLD Drops Sophomore Album ‘Death Race For Love’

RELATED: Meet Juice WRLD, The “Lucid Dreams” Rapper Who Freestyled For An Hour Over Eminem Beats

Report: Rapper Juice WRLD Dead At 21 was originally published on kysdc.com