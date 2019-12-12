Steve Harvey Is Bringing Back His TV Show… To Facebook

Things got a little rough for Steve Harvey earlier this year. The media superstar lost two hosting gigs over at NBC when he lost his talk show on NBC and also the job as host of ‘Little Big Shots’

Fans of Harvey will have something to celebrate because it has just been announced that Harvey has signed on to revive his talk show. The new show will not be airing on TV though… This new project will be a partnership with Facebook, similar to the ‘Red Table Talk’ show that Jada Pinkett Smith has.

According to Variety:

Steve Harvey is bringing back his daytime talk show — but this time, he’s going the streaming route, sealing a deal for a new series at Facebook Watch. The new show, titled “Steve on Watch…’ Harvey has already taped the first batch of new episodes for his revived show, shooting new segments in Atlanta between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 at the Tyler Perry Studios. According to Facebook, the first batch of episodes will run for 10 weeks, with multiple segments a week.

Harvey released a statement about the venture:

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Harvey said. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

Harvey’s new show will premiere on January 6th.

