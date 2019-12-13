CLOSE
Rihanna Documentary In The Works….

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Peter Berg- directed documentary abut Rihanna was sold to Amazon for $25 million this week.

Now we must patiently wait for the release like we are waiting on new music from the Barbados native.

