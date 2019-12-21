NBA Youngboy Avoids Jail Time, Hit With 12 Months Probation

NBA Youngboy managed to avoid jail time in his Georgia assault and kidnapping case. The “Make No Sense” rapper had his charges reduced to misdemeanors, for which he pled guilty.

According to TMZ, the guilty pleas to charges of simple battery and family violence resulted in a sentence of 12 months probation, a $1,500 fine, and a requirement to attend anger management classes.

Last year, surveillance footage captured the rapper throwing his girlfriend onto the ground of a hotel hallway in Georgia. The woman later posted on social media that the two were playing around and no harm was done. Regardless, Youngboy was indicted for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

TMZ also reported that Youngboy’s former girlfriend refused to co-operate with police and told the District Attorney’s office that she does not want to testify against Youngboy.

The news comes months after Al YoungBoy 2, Youngboy’s first album post-prison dropped and resulted in a No. 1 album for him. He was jailed before the album’s release due to a shooting in Miami where he and his team were targeted.

