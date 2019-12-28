CLOSE
Entertainment News
Kanye West Shares Sunday Service Album “Jesus Is Born!”

Kanye West produced the previously-teased album, “Jesus Is Born,” with the Sunday Service Choir. The album was made available on streaming services on Christmas Day, its intended release day.

