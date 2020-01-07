Da Baby Teases New Music After Being Released From Prison

Not too long after getting out of prison on $1,500 bail Da Baby decided to tease fans with some new music. The North Carolina native posted a new music preview on his IG page. In the video he can be seen sitting in his car with a big stack of cash while rapping along to the music.

No more details were given about the new music. This all comes after be was arrested for battery and robbery charges down in Miami on January 2nd. Sources say the altercation was with a concert promoter who was allegedly assaulted when he tried to pay $20,000 for a performance from Stunna 4 Vegas instead of the $30,000 that was agreed upon. According to the police report, Da Baby and his team ended up assaulting the man and then stealing his phone, his ATM card and $80.

