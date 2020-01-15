Yo Gotti Files A Lawsuit On Behalf Of Prisoners In Mississippi

Rapper Yo Gotti is standing up to support almost 30 prisoners in the state of Mississippi who have been subject to horrible conditions while they are incarcerated.

Gotti and Jay-Z’s Team Roc are working together with attorney Alex Spiro to represent the prisoners after some deadly violent incidents occurred in several of the state’s prisons. In a lawsuit filed this week, lawyers say that the maximum security prison Parchman is not taking care of prisoners after three deaths occurred in the first week of 2020. All of the deceased inmates were stabbed to death.

Documents also say that the prison staff in Mississippi is “chronically understaffed” and extremely underfunded.

According to TMZ:

To make matters worse, Parchman doesn’t have enough mattresses for the inmates, cells are covered in black mold and raw sewage is spilling out on the floors … according to the suit. The prison allegedly has a serious water problem too, similar to Flint. In the suit, Team Roc claims the drinking water for inmates repeatedly fails to meet federal safety standards. According to the suit, inmates are exposed to serious harm and left unprotected because there just aren’t enough prison guards. As we first reported, Gotti, who’s from nearby Memphis, was outraged by what’s happening inside the walls of Parchman — and asked Team Roc to fight for the prisoners’ civil rights. They demanded MS Gov. Phil Bryant make changes or face a lawsuit, so … here it is.

The suit wants the Mississippi Department of Corrections to come up with a plan to address all issues.

