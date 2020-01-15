CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Luke Kuechly Announces His Retirement From NFL At Age 28!!!

The linebacker recently made his surprise announcement, stating that he knew much in his heart that it was “the right thing to do.” Kuechly’s resume includes seven Pro Bowls, seven AP All-Pro selections with five on the first team, the Defensive Player of the Year award(2013) and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award (2012).

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Related Stories:

Carolina Panthers 2019-2020 Schedule

Say What? Carolina Panthers Are Expected To Sell For This Much….

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Carolina Panthers , football , Luke Kuechly , retirement

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close