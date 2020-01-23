Juice WRLD Died From An Accidental Overdose According To Autopsy

According to a medical examiner, rapper Juice Wrld died of an accidental overdose. The Cook County Medical Examiner released a report stating that Juice had Oxycodone and codeine in his system when he died. The levels of each drug was so high that it caused him to overdose and die.

Back in December Juice was aboard an airplane that was busted at Chicago’s Midway airport. Witnesses say that in an effort to hide his drugs from federal authorities, Juice swallowed a lot of Percocet pills. Moments later he suffered several seizures and died.

Federal officers also found 70 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.

