Congrats Ciara & Russell Wilson!!!!

The couple announced on social media that they have another baby on the way!!!!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Stories:

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s

Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: