Why Dee-1 Won’t Allow The Industry To Change Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dee-1 stopped by The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest project “God and Girls.” In the interview below, he discusses how he won’t allow the vanity of the industry change his personal beliefs, his past career as a teacher, ownership, and the power of relationships.

