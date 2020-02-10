To Brady Will Hit the Open Market For the First Time in His Career!!

The six-time Super Bowl champ has spent his entire career in New England, but for the first time ever, he will explore other options across the league in free agency. Will he stay or will he go? That speculation is fuel to the fire of off season chatter.

Related Stories:

Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL

What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: