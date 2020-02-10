CLOSE
To Brady Will Hit the Open Market For the First Time in His Career!!

The six-time Super Bowl champ has spent his entire career in New England, but for the first time ever, he will explore other options across the league in free agency. Will he stay or will he go? That speculation is fuel to the fire of off season chatter.

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

