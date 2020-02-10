CLOSE
“Power” Spinoff “Power Book II – Ghost”

“Power Book II: Ghost” the spin-off to the smash Starz show is set to air in June of 2020. Artists such as Method Man and Mary J Blige will be showcasing their acting talents in the eagerly anticipated sequel.

AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

