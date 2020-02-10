“Power Book II: Ghost” the spin-off to the smash Starz show is set to air in June of 2020. Artists such as Method Man and Mary J Blige will be showcasing their acting talents in the eagerly anticipated sequel.

Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]

Method Man Cast In ‘Power’ Spinoff ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

