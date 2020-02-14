New Tupac Movie Says The Rapper Is Still Alive And Living In Mexico

There is a new movie about Tupac Shakur in the works. The new film is being created by filmmaker Rick Boss and will reportedly tell the story of many who believe that Tupac is still living after escaping from a hospital in Las Vegas. The film will be titled “2pac: The Great Escape From UMC” and will look into the conspiracy that Pac was not shot and is now living in Mexico.

According to filmmaker Boss, Pac may have been told beforehand that there was a hit out on him and a body double is the one who was actually killed on the Las Vegas strip inside of Suge Knight’s car.

Rick Boss said in a statement,

This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

He continues,

“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know.”

The movie will premiere sometime in 2021.

