{NBA REPORT} Kyrie Irving Out Remainder of Season With Shoulder Injury!!

The Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and will be ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. He played in 20 games in his first year in Brooklyn and averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

