Kobe’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has decided to move forward with filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the company who owned the helicopter that her husband Kobe and daughter GiGi were flying in when they died last month.

Vanessa’s attorneys filed a 72 page complaint that called for Island Express Helicopters Inc to be held responsible for the death of her family members in the tragic helicopter crash. Court officials will review the claim, and decide whether the lawsuit should move forward. Vanessa Bryant hopes to receive justice for the others who lost their lives in the accident.

