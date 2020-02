Singer Jhene Aiko will be dropping her latest project entitled ‘Chilombo’ on March 6th. Since the date is right around the corner, Jhene released the tracklist on her IG page earlier today.

Look for features from Jhene’s boo Big Sean, as well as John Legend,Ty Dolla $ign, and Miguel on the album.

The first single from the album is ‘P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)’…

