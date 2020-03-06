Katy Perry Confirms She Is Pregnant!!!

The singer confirms that she is about 6 months pregnant. Congrats are in order for her.

Related Stories:

A Second Person Has Come Forward To Accuse Katy Perry Of Sexual Assault!!!

Katy Perry Under Fire For ‘Blackface’ Shoes [PHOTOS]

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: