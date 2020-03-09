Will Tekashi 6ix9ine Be Released This Summer?

After being convicted on various gang and racketeering charges last year, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will soon be a free man. During sentencing back in December Tekashi received a two year prison sentence. Since he has already served time in prison for the charges, and also cooperated with investigators legal experts expected the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member to be released later on this year.

It looks like he will be home sooner than many people even thought. Sources say that he will be released on August 2nd. No word yet on what his plans are, but we know that he already has signed a new record contract and plans to release new music.

Also On K97.5: