The mother of Floyd Mayweather’s children has been found dead in her California home. Sources say that yesterday Josie Harris was found unresponsive at around 9:30pm in the driveway of her home. This news comes ten years after Floyd was accused of assaulting her and spent two months in prison after being convicted.

Authorities say there was no foul play involved.

Really sad to hear this, and sending love and light to all of those who knew this young woman.

