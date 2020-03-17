All Regal Theaters Will Be Closed Until Further Notice

Regal Cinemas has announced that they will be closing all of their theaters as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on the company’s Facebook page the closures will begin on Tuesday.

The statement said:

“Regal announces closure of all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Please check back soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible,” the company said in the statement. Regal has 7,211 screens and 549 theaters in 42 states, according to the company’s website.

Also On K97.5: