It’s Official: The 2020 Met Gala Has Been Postponed!!!

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala will not take place on May 4th, as previously announced. According to Vogue, fashion’s biggest might out has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) closures.

