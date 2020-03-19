CLOSE
{NFL REPORTS} Buccaneers Sign Tom Brady!!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed legendary quarterback Tom Brady to an undisclosed contract. Brady, 42, is heading to Tampa after 20 years with the Patriots, two decades in which he built a legacy as the consensus greatest ever.

Tom Brady

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

