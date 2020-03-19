{NFL REPORTS} Buccaneers Sign Tom Brady!!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed legendary quarterback Tom Brady to an undisclosed contract. Brady, 42, is heading to Tampa after 20 years with the Patriots, two decades in which he built a legacy as the consensus greatest ever.

Related Stories:

Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL

What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: