Los Angeles Orders A Month Long 24 Hour Lockdown For Residents

The city of Los Angeles is implementing a 24-hour mandatory quarantine for residents to help end the coronavirus. Those who live in L.A. will have to stay inside and refrain from leaving their home around the clock for the next month.

The mayor of L.A. Eric Garcetti has ordered that the only reason for residents to leave their home is for medical reasons and to go to the grocery store. The initiative is called the “Safer at Home” order.

This order comes on the heels of the city of San Francisco putting the same rules into effect.

For now, the order will close all shopping centers, malls, playgrounds, and also will prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

Residents will be allowed to go on walks, get food and gas, and also leave home to take care of friends or family who need their help.

It is possible that this may turn into a national order sometime in the future.

