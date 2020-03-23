According to TMZ, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Coronavirus. The disgraced former movie mogul is one of two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York who have tested positive for the COVID-19 viral infection. Weinstein was previously held at Rikers Island and moved to the current facility after being found guilty on rape and sexual assault charges earlier this month.

Authorities are uncertain about exactly how or when Weinstein contracted the virus, since he has been in isolation since being taken to Rikers a few weeks ago.

There have also been 19 other inmates and 12 employees in NYC prisons who have tested positive for coronavirus according to the NYC Dept of Corrections.

