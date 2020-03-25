Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest

Tyler Perry took to Instagram to invite people to join his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge.
His post read: “It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!”
Participants included Kierra Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill, Karen Clark Sheard Usher, Fantasia and others.
It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! @chrystalrucker @karenclarksheard @kierrasheard @dorindaclarkcole @yolandaadams @realjohnnygill22 @davidandtamela @tasiasword @iamjhud @travisgreenetv @jencarlosmusic @only1crystalfox @rodney.east #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
To me this song is a prayer of humility. It’s telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that it’s all in God’s hands!! So here’s round two as we keep praying for the world!! Feel free to join us!! #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge @mariahcarey @usher @leannrimes @chloexhalle @missjillscott @oprah @bishopjakes @thenicolebus @gayleking @haleyreinhart @kellyrowland @michellewilliams @queenlatifah @billyraycyrus @kcihailey @thealexnewell @tikasumpter @angelarobschild @edwinafindley @cecewinans @bebewinans
