The Clippers Have Bought The Forum for $400 Million Cash!!!

The Forum will continue to operate as a live-music venue, but the purchase y the Clippers will resolve several lawsuits over the Clippers plans to build a new arena in the same city as the Forum.

Related Stories:

Nipsey Hussle And YG Perform “Last Time That I Checc’d” At LA Clippers Game

Trail Blazers Tie Series vs. Clippers As Chris Paul Suffers Fractured Hand!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: