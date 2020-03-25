CLOSE
The Clippers Have Bought The Forum for $400 Million Cash!!!

The Forum will continue to operate as a live-music venue, but the purchase y the Clippers will resolve several lawsuits over the Clippers plans to build a new arena in the same city as the Forum.

