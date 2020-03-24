Netflix Creates $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund To Help Benefit Entertainment Industry Workers!

Netflix has announced that it has created a $100 million relief fund to help benefit those within the “creative community.”

Related Stories:

John Boyega’s Netflix Deal Is Latest Win For More African Content On The Streaming Site

I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating Experiment ‘Love Is Blind’

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: