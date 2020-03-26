Netflix Crash Caused By So Many People Being Home Quarantined

Since many people are now working from home, and kids aren’t in school it seems as though the servers at Netflix have been having trouble keeping up. Earlier today Netflix confirmed that their service was unavailable on Wednesday to many users for about an hour.

In a statement that was released on Wednesday, Netflix said:

“Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, sent at about 1:35 p.m. ET. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Many users across the U.S. began experiencing issues around 12:30 pm EST. On social media, folks were posting an error message that read “Error NSES-500,” which the company states “typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service.”

Of course this issue caused problems for the millions of quarantined Netflix users who are stuck at home during the coronavirus.

Also On K97.5: