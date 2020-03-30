Watch Live: Flipp Dinero Will Be Performing Live On The Morning Hustle Instagram Live [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Flipp Dinero hopped on the phone with us this morning to promote his upcoming live conversation and live performance on The Morning Hustle’s Instagram.

The event will start at 7pm ET/ 6CT and will be hosted by our very own Lore’l. We will have a quick Q&A, and then hop into the live performance. Follow us on Instagram and turn our notifications on so you don’t miss a thing!

He also talks about his new record with Lil Baby, and what’s the one thing he can’t wait to do after the home quarantining is over. See everyone tonight!

