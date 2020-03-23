Burger King Offers Free Kids Meals To Help Families!!

The pandemic has us all a bit unsure about a lot of things, but Burger King is making sure that parents don’t have to worry about feeding their kids.

As schools across the countries have closed and many are being laid off or temporarily not working, the franchise is giving free kids meals to families. For one adult meal, they will give two free kids meals, per order.

