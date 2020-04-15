{NEW COVID-19 UPDATES} Washington, DC Orders Extended Through May 15th!!

Washington, D.C., stay-at-home order extended through May 15th.

The order also applies to closure of the city’s schools and nonessential businesses, as well as the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

