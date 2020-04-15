CLOSE
National
HomeNational

{NEW COVID-19 UPDATES} Washington, DC Orders Extended Through May 15th!!

Washington, D.C., stay-at-home order extended through May 15th.

The order also applies to closure of the city’s schools and nonessential businesses, as well as the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Founder's Library at Howard University to be renovated

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Related Stories:

‘Scandal’ Recap: Fitz Makes An Awkward Return to Washington DC

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Talks About Push For Statehood for Washington, DC

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

closings , covid-19 , DC , pandemic , schools , update , washington

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close