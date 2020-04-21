Snoop Dogg Set To Release New Wine Line This Summer!!!

Partnering with 19 Crimes, the first Australian winery that used augmented reality to bring their labels to life, he has landed a multi-year partnership, introducing the company’s first California wine.

Appropriately named “Snoop Cali Red,” the wine will be available in stores this summer.

