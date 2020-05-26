Dindu Nuffin? Doja Cat Denies Using Racist Insults And Stripping For White Supremacists

Singer Doja Cat is one bad decision away from ending her rise to fame. Last week, an old song came up on Twitter under the title Dindu Nuffin, which ‘dindu’ is a term used to disparage black victims of police brutality. Doja admitted to her ignorance on the term but states she never intended to mock victims of police brutality, including the late #SandraBland. “I’m sorry if I hurt you or made you feel in any way upset” she told fans on #Instagram Live. She described Dindu Nuffin as “lyrically lost” but insisted that it was no way connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland.

#DojaCatisOverParty was a trending hashtag the entire weekend as more footage came to surface about her participating on #TinyChat, a video chat room site, where she made sexual comments to men who were reportedly members of the alt-right/incel community. For those wondering, these people are white supremacists who are involuntarily celibate, whatever that means.

“I’ve used public chat rooms as a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended”. The singer is of mixed race, her father being South African and mother Jewish-American.

Her apology came with an Instagram post and a live video for viewers to tune in as she addressed every single rumor made about her over the weekend. Her internet history is being dragged into the spotlight now that she has a successful number one song #SongSo featuring #NickiMinaj on the remix. “I’m not perfect but at the end of the day I shouldn’t be doing dumb stuff”. Do we forgive Doja Cat?

Also On K97.5: