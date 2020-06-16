CLOSE
David Banner Explains Why He Feels We Shouldn’t Be Kneeling Right Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For some people and companies, talking about systemic racism and standing in solidarity has become new to them in 2020, but these are topics that David Banner has been preaching about his entire career. He checked in with us via video conference to give his perspective on everything going on right now in the world.

In our 30 minute conversation, we touch on a variety of topics that range from the systemic racism this country was built on, the need to focus on one solution as people, laws of attraction, and the need for real education within our community.

At the 9:40 mark, David Banner raises two very good points when it comes to protests and his views on white supremacy. In an Instagram post earlier in the week, he said,

Stand!!!!!!! Watch what you say! You are the God of your existence. The universe only answers your desires. Do you desire freedom or equality? Are your secretly praying to your enemy?”

He explains why he feels we shouldn’t be kneeling right now, why he’s done acknowledging racists as white supremacists because “they are not supreme”, and his issue with people calling for peaceful protests, “because protests aren’t suppose to be peaceful.”

David Banner even takes us on a tour through his home to show off his massive book collection, and gives us a few suggestions on reading material that we should ALL look into reading.

“I stopped collecting Jordan’s and started collecting 1st edition books.”

WE also touch on why he reveres Ice Cube, his thoughts on reparations, and shares that he was recently in a life threatening car accident that left him with a concussion that he is still dealing with. If you were to pick one interview to watch this week in order to learn a few things that you may not have been aware of, we highly suggest sitting down and listening to the good brother David Banner in the video above!

