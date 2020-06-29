Trump Signs Order Prioritizing Job Skills Over College Degree

As the world is making a huge shift, our President #DonaldTrump is making a change that can effect a huge population. A college degree will no longer give Americans a leg up when seeking some jobs with the federal government.

An executive order was signed last Friday that will overhaul the government’s hiring practices so that a job applicant’s skills will be given priority over college degree. This shift will allow the government to hire a more inclusive workforce based on skill instead of a person’s education level.

The president’s daughter #IvankaTrump is the co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which helps with recommending ways to improve job training. She made a statement saying “This will ensure that we’re able to hire based on talent and expand our universe to qualified candidates and ensure a more equitable hiring process The federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school but the skills and talents you bring to the job”.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers. The government will not be eliminating the college requirement entirely but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important. Two-thirds of Americans do not have a college degree. Now, a degree is necessary to work in certain fields but the need for educational credentials is less certain for many other fields. Thoughts? We will update this post will more details in the future.

