Iran Issues Arrest Warrant For President Trump For The Assassination Of A Top Iranian General

News released today that Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) for help in detaining our President #DonaldTrump and dozens of others who were involved in the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

Now, Interpol is stating they would not consider Iran’s request, meaning Trump faces no danger of arrest. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and 35 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the strike that killed General Soleimani on January 3rd should face “murder and terrorism charges”. The prosecutor has yet to identify anyone else other than Trump but says they are not giving up and will continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Uh oh. The prosecutor also mentioned that Iran requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the others, which means the highest level of arrest issued by Interpol. Interpol has met with a committee to discuss whether or not to share the information with its member states. They issued a statement saying its guidelines for notices forbids it from “any intervention or activities of a political” nature.

The killing came months after rising tensions between the U.S and Iran. Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq. The real question is, where does this leave Donny? Is he in danger? We will update the site with more on this story.

