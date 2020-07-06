Lizzo Kicked Out Of Rental Property After Owner Mocks Video Of Her Twerking With Friends

Lizzo states she was kicked out of a rental property she and her friends were staying at over the weekend after posting videos on social media of them dancing! How rude!

Lizzo has always shares videos of her dancing regularly on her social media account including her five best friends. Apparently, the owner of the property cut their seven-day stay short by three days and even threatened to call the police on them. Lizzo didn’t seem too bothered as she posted another video twerking on her Instagram in response to the owner’s actions. Her caption read “This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police. I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out because this house is better anyways, xoxoxo”.

Lizzo also addressed the many concerns of why she has been hanging out with her friends on vacay during this pandemic. She claims they has all been tested prior to going on the trip. On the original video she shared “Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason (We all took the responsibility to get covid testes and luckily we’re all negative). Please be safe and wear your masks”.

The owner of the property has yet to make a statement or respond to the allegations made by Lizzo. We will update the site with more to follow.

