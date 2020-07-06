Amy Cooper aka “Central Park Karen,” Facing Criminal Prosecution

Amy Cooper, now infamously known as “Central Park Karen,” for calling the police on a man bird watching in Central Park is facing Criminal Prosecution according to the Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance Jr.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”

Cooper called 911 and reported that a black man, Christian Cooper, was threatening her, who had only asked her to leash her dog in the birdwatcher area of the park, the law. The D.A. is charging her with filing a false report, which is a misdemeanor, and can land her up to a year in jail.

Hopefully more people who file false police reports in order to weaponize them against black people will be held accountable.

