Glee Star Naya Rivera Gone Missing While Taking A Boat Ride With 4 Year Old Son

News broke last night that Glee star #NayaRivera is missing after taking a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California.

After the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that they were suspending the search for Rivera until this morning, many fans took to Twitter sharing phone numbers for the department and encouraging fans to call and ask the police to continue searching.

Her ex-fiancee #BigSean liked several tweets about the search for her and her son but did not post a message of his own. Like many of her co-stars, many are concerned with what exactly happened on her boat ride. The Sheriff’s Department previously told NBCLA that the actress and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. Approximately three hours later, another boater discovered Josey in the boat by himself wearing a life vest. He told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never came back up or returned to the boat, sources say.

A search was immediately initiated with the use of helicopters, divers and drones. The actress has not been found. Authorities reportedly believe Rivera to be dead. We will keep the site updated with any news.

