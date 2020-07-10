Quavo Expresses Regret Over Not Giving Pop Smoke Advice About AirBnB Stays

As new details release about the late rapper #PopSmoke’s death, we are all re-living the sadness of this terrible story. News broke that the murderers connected to his death did not know Pop Smoke at all, but simply retrieved his address from a social media post and had no ties to him.

Rapper #Quavo recently did an interview where he expressed his deepest regrets over not informing Pop on how to go about handling #Airbnb rentals as a star celebrity. “I feel like I missed that one. I ain’t put him up on game about the Airbnbs and stuff like that. I feel like I would have helped him. I just miss my bro. I felt like if I was around, or near the spot, I could have done something”.

The two shared many singles including the song Shake The Room and Quavo shared how they became close over time. He says he coached Pop on how to manage money and the dangers of the rap game. He says the two became close quickly. “As soon as Pop got on, he was ready to fly private and sh**. So I let him know he needed to take it one step at a time, because this game will swallow you when you get to splurging. I had to talk to him on some big-brother-type sh**. They call me Uncle Huncho, so I just try to lead people in the right way”.

We are still keeping Pop’s family lifted during this difficult time and will update the site with any new information.

