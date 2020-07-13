Mariah Carey Announces The Completion Of Her “Unfiltered” And “Deep” Memoir: “It Took Me A Lifetime To Have The Courage”

Mariah Carey announced the completion of her highly anticipated memoir. Slated for a September 29th release, the legendary singer promises that the personal narrative, titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will provide an unfiltered look into her highly publicized personal life in a way that media outlets have never truly been able to convey.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” the mother of two explained in a statement posted to Instagram. “I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs. The triumphs and the traumas. The debacle and the dreams that contributed to the person that I am today.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She continued:

“Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview. And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens. Largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to defined me.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US ANYWHERE YOU GO!

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be published by Andy Cohen Books, an imprint of Henry & Holt Company. According to Rolling Stone, it was written in collaboration with Michaela Angela Davis. Carey will record the audiobook version, which will also include musical additions.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs,” the singer’s statement continued “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

2020 is a big year for Mariah as it also marks the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. We’re very excited to read all that this icon has to say about her journey to this moment.

Will you be picking up a copy of The Meaning of Mariah Carey when it drops this fall?

DON’T MISS…

10 Times Mariah Carey Showed Us She’s Still Got It

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

BeBe Winans Says Mariah Carey Snubbed Whitney Houston The First Time They Met

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career 1. Born Mariah Angela Carey on March 27, 1970 Source: 1 of 9 2. Her mother an Irish American was an Opera singer while her father, African-American and Venezuelan was an aeronautical enginer. Source: 2 of 9 3. In high school she was nicknamed “Mirage” because she used to skip class all the time. Source: 3 of 9 4. Mariah Carey recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 5, 2015 Source: 4 of 9 5. When she sings, she has a 5 octave vocal range Source: 5 of 9 6. Together her and Nick Cannon had twins Moroccan & Monroe Source: 6 of 9 7. She has won a total of 5 Grammy Awards Source: 7 of 9 8. In 2002, she joined the board of directors on Fresh Air Fund. She supports their career program named Camp Mariah. Source: 8 of 9 9. Her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has 409 million views on YouTube since it was uploaded in 2009. Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Facts About Mariah Carey’s Career 10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Here are 10 facts about the Grammy winning artist!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mariah Carey Announces The Completion Of Her “Unfiltered” And “Deep” Memoir: “It Took Me A Lifetime To Have The Courage” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com