Deadline Extended To Register For Durham Public Schools’ Online Academy

The Ignite Online Academy will extend the deadline for their Ignite Seat Request Form until July 22nd. In light of delays in statewide announcements, and in order to provide additional information, the Ignite Online Academy will continue to accept requests for students in grades K-8 until July 22nd. Families considering Ignite should plan to make a commitment for the first semester of the school year on that date to allow time for planning.
In order to assist parents in making a choice for their families, the Ignite Online Academy will host two virtual open house events. One on Wednesday, July 15th 5:30PM and another on Monday, July 20th at 6:30PM. Ignite has also released a frequently asked questions page to their website, ignite.dpsnc.net, in English and Spanish. This page features sample schedules and answers to many common parent questions.
We understand that this decision can be challenging for some families and we want to give you more information and a chance to process this innovative, high quality online option.
