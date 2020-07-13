Body Found In Lake Piru During Search For Naya Rivera

Glee Star Naya Rivera went missing Wednesday. Her son 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in the boat they rented earlier that day.

Monday, Ventura Sheriff announced that they discovered a body in the lake. According to TMZ, the body was confirmed as 33-year-old Naya Rivera.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Many commented to the tweet, their outcry, hoping that the body isn’t Naya.

“Part of me hopes it isn’t her. The other part of me hopes that if she is gone, that it is her. Her family deserves peace. Everyone needs to remember if it isn’t Naya, that someones life was still lost and they & their family deserve respect too.”

Part of me hopes it isn't her. The other part of me hopes that if she is gone, that it is her. Her family deserves peace. Everyone needs to remember if it isn't Naya, that someones life was still lost and they & their family deserve respect too — Kristie R. Hart (@writtenwhims) July 13, 2020

It was also mentioned that if the body does belong to her, it’s been being discovered exactly 7 years since Riveras Glee co-star Cory Monteith died due to drug toxicity.

This is heartbreaking. 7 years after the death of Cory! — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) July 13, 2020

TRENDING ARTICLES:

Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Video Of Another Cop Putting Knee On Man’s Neck

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE K97.5 AT HIPHOPNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On K97.5: