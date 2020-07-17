Saying Goodbye To Our Midday Love AutumnJoi Live

Our Midday Love #AutumnJoiLive signed off on airwaves today, July 17th and we are wishing her well. During her last show she announced her big move back home to Washington, DC to continue her radio career.

Autumn took the Raleigh radio by storm when she joined the K97.5 family back in 2017 where the area embraced her as their own. She reigned as the #1 midday personality for her entire duration at Radio One Raleigh. Her fun, energetic personality is so easy to love and it’s evident as she embarked on many endeavors in the Triangle area.

She has hosted several events of her own including Speed Painting, The Day Soiree and #RadioRun where she gave rising entertainment stars a peek at what it takes to be successful by using her P.R.E.P.P method. She has also been an ambassador for #TMobile, #Steakumms and many other businesses during her time here.

Saying goodbye is no easy task. The community will truly miss AutumnJoi and her personal involvement with many local organizations like #RaleighFirebirds , the LINKS program for Wake County foster care and more. The listeners, supporters and the wonderful Radio One family support your new endeavors and hope that we meet again in the future. Take care, Midday Love! You will be missed.

