Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away

Marlon Wayans is remembering his mother, Elvira Wayans, on their birthday by sharing with social media that she has passed away.
In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma.”
Marlon and Ms. Elvira Wayans have the same July 23rd birthday. According to TMZ, Elvira died a couple of weeks ago, but Marlon waited until their birthday to share the news with his followers on Thursday. Elvira was 81 years old when she passed, according to TMZ.
“I accomplished so much, made you so proud,” Marlon continued in his Instagram post. “But now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl sh*t ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now. Millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”
View this post on Instagram
Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces I’m putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma. #missyou i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl shit ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now 😂 millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well
Elvira was the mother to a generation of countless talents. Her kids include Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre and Vonnie. Members of the family have gone on to write, direct, produce and star in various movies and T.V. series, including “The Wayans Bros.” and “In Living Color”.
“Happy birthday me… i would ask God ‘why me’? Why am i suffering? But that would be ungrateful. God i trust you. I trust your design. You’re the greatest architect. I don’t question you through this journey. On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me. And in these moments i thank you most. I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through fire to come out of this better than ever. I know great things are ahead of me”
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday me… i would ask God “why me”? Why am i suffering? But that would be ungrateful. God i trust you. I trust your design. You’re the greatest architect. I don’t question you through this journey. On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me. And in these moments i thank you most. I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through fire to come out of this better than ever. I know great things are ahead of me. I’m not a victim I’m a hero being challenged to find my greatness. I’m being challenged to find my smile in the worst of times because if i can smile through this then that means my smile is permanent. So God i thank you, i love you, I’m grateful for the simple things like life in general. I woke up today 48 years old looking 20 something. I woke up today so grateful for my friends, my family, my fans. Thank you for cutting my grass so i can all the snakes. There were many. Thank you for the gift of awareness. You can’t trust everybody. So thank you for all of my family, thank you for my children, thank you for their mother, thank you for my friends…. my REAL FRIENDS that love protect and rescue me from pain. You taught me it’s okay to cry, to hurt, to not be okay in moments and gave me the strength to climb out the ditch of pity. You taught me i need to protect myself, my heart, my energy, my purpose. I’m excited for all the great things ahead but I’m grateful for the lessons. That’s life. We have to listen to you when you whisper if not we endure hard lessons. But God I’m most grateful for this permanent smile. Thank you for the fire. Kiss my mom for me. Tell her that her baby boy misses her and i feel her presence more now than ever. So thank you God… a biblical man understands that every man’s journey to triumph involves devastation. I’ll always walk toward the light because i know that light is you. So with that happy bday me. I’m just fucking grateful
In another post, which featured a picture of Elvira holding Marlon as a kid, the 48-year-old comedian wrote:
“Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”
View this post on Instagram
Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.
RIP Elvira Wayans.
Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away was originally published on newsone.com