Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back This Month!

[caption id="attachment_3202717" align="alignnone" width="743"] Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty[/caption] Winter is here and it's time for that seasonal shine. I wasn't ready for such a fast transition, but I’m a huge fan of the Winter because it allows me to layer up and show off my fancy footwear. From thigh-high boots to Uggs, my feet thoroughly enjoy this warm and cozy period. This season, there are a few styles you’ll want to add to your footwear must haves. Animal print boots will continue to be a staple piece for your wardrobe. You can find just about any print available in every style imaginable. Get your leopard, snakeskin, zebra, and tiger patterns in ankle booties, mid-calf length, knee-length and thigh-high boots. Sock-style ankle booties with sheer detailing are a must-have for the season. Sneakers are becoming chunkier and funkier. The swollen sneaker trend is so 90’s and it’s here to dominate yet another fashion season. Look forward to seeing colorful sneakers with larger, thicker soles. In the same respect, you can find your basic, trendy kicks that will definitely keep your feet looking fresh. Stocking up on fall footwear can be a hassle. With so many available options, shoe shopping can become overwhelming. If you're not sure what to add to your fall and winter lineup, I'm here to help you out. Take a look at the best fall and winter shoe trends that will keep you super stylish: 1. Snakeskin Ankle Boots https://www.amazon.com/Aquatalia-Fuoco-Anthracite-8/dp/B08BW1WZBP/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Aquatalia%2BBooties&qid=1610336647&sr=8-1&th=1 The Aquatalia Posey booties are perfect for the cold weather. With an almond-toe and snakeskin print, your feet will be right on trend. The fusion of the cognac and black colors create a beautiful transitional piece into the new season. The 3 inch block heel is high enough to get you off the ground but low enough to provide some comfort. 2. Leather Ankle Boots https://www.amazon.com/Calvin-Klein-Mimette-Leather-Sandstorm/dp/B072JVP92T/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=leather+ankle+boots+by+Calvin+Klein&qid=1610336828&sr=8-4 News flash! Casual booties are always in style—especially light-colored boots. These sleek leather ankle boots by Calvin Klein will give you a few years of usage. We love that the block heel is great for extra support (translation: you can walk for hours without discomfort), and the 9" opening is perfect for tucking in jeans. These boots are also available in white, black, and patent leather. 3. Over-the-Knee Boots https://www.amazon.com/ShoeN-Tale-Women-Stretch-Chunky/dp/B07KTWFNCC/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=2QK3QUK1IO2VM&dchild=1&keywords=steve+madden+thigh+high+boots+women&qid=1610337240&sprefix=steve+madden+thi%2Caps%2C153&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&smid=A2IU5BH85TF4JI&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEzNklLRkoxTkM0WUVIJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUExMDAwMTk5MVVTOUVOWlZQT1gzVSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMDA0NjU2RkFYNDhWODdXVjJNJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ== You can't go through winter without a pair of super high boots. These are a must-have. If you're looking for a bit of adventure, take your pick from red, nude, gray, and a host of crocodile colors. And as one Amazon reviewer says, "stop your thigh-high boot search here, ladies!" 4. Chunky Hunky Multi-Colored Sneakers https://www.amazon.com/Cambridge-Select-Colorblock-Lace-Up-Fashion/dp/B07SKJCWFZ/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=CHUNKY+MULTI-COLORED+SNEAKERS&qid=1610338333&sr=8-4 Chunky sneakers are cool, but have you seen these colorful ones by Cambridge Select? Constructed for those who live out loud, these sneakers feature color blocking with animal print and paint splatter details. The cool-girl splashes of pink and teal are almost guaranteed to turn heads. Just be sure to size up, many Amazon reviewers suggest that it's cut on the smaller end. 5. Fishnet Booties https://www.amazon.com/Cape-Robbin-Florence-Stiletto-Rhinestone/dp/B07ZK67D7X/ref=sr_1_9?dchild=1&keywords=Public+Desire%27s+Diamond+Nude+Fishnet+Stiletto+Heels&qid=1610338953&sr=8-9 Need some sparkle and sass? These nude fishnet stiletto heels just might do the trick. Sock-like booties have been on the rise lately. It's a new spin on the otherwise classic footwear style. Warm weather may be gone, but that doesn't mean the toes can't come out to play. Put some pep in your style every step of the way. 6. Mid Calf Boots https://www.amazon.com/Aerosoles-Womens-Cinnamon-Calf-Black/dp/B07PM8D1SB/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=Mid%2BCalf%2BBoot&qid=1610340636&sr=8-4&th=1 When it comes to purchasing a boot, you want two things: comfort and style. And this classic mid calf boot checks all the boxes. Because the heels on these boots aren't that high, you can probably get away with wearing them for an extended period of time. Pair them with tights and a long sweater for formal events or a tailored dress for a safe night on the town with the girls. 7. Glass Pumps https://www.amazon.com/Cape-Robbin-Glass-Stiletto-Pointed/dp/B0845TCVWZ/ref=sr_1_43?dchild=1&keywords=colorful+heels&qid=1610341064&sr=8-43 The glass pumps are right on trend with their perspex style. The subtle added pop of color is perfection. If you think these bad boys are splurge-worthy, I'd suggest you treat yourself. And at 4.2 inches high, you'd better be a heel-wearing pro to rock these. 8. Sweater Boots https://www.amazon.com/DailyShoes-Knee-High-Sweater-Heels-See-Through/dp/B075LX3MFF/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=STRETCH-KNIT+BOOTS&qid=1610341526&sr=8-3 Looking for warmth and style, but not ready to look super dressed up? These wine-colored sweater heels are sheer heaven. With activewear-inspired, sweater material, these boots will fit almost any look. Dress them up with a mini skirt, or throw them on over a pair of jeans. Either way, your foot work will be a topic of conversation.