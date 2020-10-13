Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act Quickly!

CLOSE
North Carolina’s annual campaign to support college access is during the month of October and is named NC Countdown to College. Activities during the month support high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps: residency, FAFSA, and applications. What is traditionally called College Application Week has been extended to two weeks this year: October 19 – 30th, 2020. During these weeks, many NC colleges and universities waive their application fees.

See which North Carolina schools are waiving their fees.

 

 

 

