Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act Quickly!

North Carolina’s annual campaign to support college access is during the month of October and is named NC Countdown to College. Activities during the month support high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps: residency, FAFSA, and applications. What is traditionally called College Application Week has been extended to two weeks this year: October 19 – 30th, 2020. During these weeks, many NC colleges and universities waive their application fees.

See which North Carolina schools are waiving their fees.

NC Countdown to College is a college access campaign during the month of October. During these two weeks, many NC colleges and universities will waive their application fees. See which schools are waiving their fees for 2020. https://t.co/bokwQKjcO1 pic.twitter.com/lWG6zM8hYS — Durham Extension (@DurhamExtension) October 12, 2020

