Lore’l came through with a message this morning on The Morning Hustle after Mo’Nique appeared on Tamar Braxton’s “Under Construction” podcast where she talked about all things related to love and marriage and explained why she calls her husband “Daddy”. She says that he’s raising her as if he’s her father as well. We need you to weigh in on this topic & let us know your thoughts on the whole topic!

Who’s Cappin?! Mo’Nique Explains She Calls Her Husband “Daddy” Because “He’s Raising Me” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

