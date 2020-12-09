FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed Friday by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy in Columbus, Ohio.
Deputy Jason Meade is named as the officer who fatally shot Goodson on that fateful day.
Goodson was apparently inside his home holding a sandwich when he was fatally shot in front of his mother and two toddlers, according to a new report by the Associated Press. Police maintained Goodson was outside of his home and tried to justify the lethal force because they mistook the sandwich for a gun.
The details follow the announcement that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost declined to take up the case citing that Columbus police took three days to bring the case to their attention. Columbus police also waited two days before they released Goodson’s name as the victim.
In a rare move, the Ohio Attorney General has refused the request of Columbus police to take over the investigation into the shooting death of #CaseyGoodson. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/9DthBEfssP
— Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) December 8, 2020
“We received a referral to take a three-day-old officer-involved shooting case,” a spokesperson for Yost said in a statement Monday night. “Not knowing all the reasons as to why so much time has passed before the case was referred to BCI, we cannot accept this case.”
Yost, a Republican, refused accepting the case in light of an order signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther which enabled the state attorney general’s office to investigate all deaths involving the Columbus Police Department.
Instead, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers in Ohio will take up the case with the aid of the Justice Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Earlier today, we reached an agreement with BCI to investigate the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy. After further review, the Attorney General's Office declined to take the case.
— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020
The case will then be turned over to the Franklin County prosecutor for potential criminal charges. This will take time, but it is critically important we get it right.
— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Ginther expressed his gratefulness to the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI for planning to join the investigation after the local community demanded transparency in a fast evolving investigation that has raised suspicion and concerns.
We have heard the public’s demand for independence in the investigation into the shooting death of Casey Goodson, Jr. I am grateful the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have accepted the invitation to join the investigation.
— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020
Goodson’s family is also fighting for answers after lawyers for his family revealed he was not the target of the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, which was working with Meade on a separate investigation.
“While police claim that Casey drove by, waving a gun, and was confronted by the deputy after exiting his vehicle, that narrative leaves out key details that raise cause for extreme concern,” according to a press release by Walton + Brown, LLP, the law firm representing his family along with Friedman & Gilbert.
Police maintain they recovered a gun at the scene, but his family claims it was a sandwich he had just purchased from Subway. His family confirmed that he did have a license to carry a concealed weapon and are asking any witnesses to come forward who may be able to help their case.
“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into Casey’s tragic death. Police who use deadly force outside the bounds of the law endanger our communities and must be held accountable” said attorney Sarah Gelsomino, a partner at Friedman & Gilbert.”
SEE ALSO:
Police Tased A Black Man Who Stopped Them For Help, Instead Of Offering Assistance
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’ Hanging Was Not Suicidal, Friends And Family Say
95 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
95 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 1 of 95
2. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 2 of 95
3. A.J. Crooms
3 of 95
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
4. Sincere Pierce
4 of 95
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
5. Walter Wallace Jr.
5 of 95
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
6. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 6 of 95
7. Jonathan Price
7 of 95
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
8. Deon Kay
8 of 95
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
9. Daniel Prude
9 of 95
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
10. Damian Daniels
10 of 95
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
11. Dijon Kizzee
11 of 95
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
12. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 12 of 95
13. David McAtee
13 of 95
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
14. Natosha “Tony” McDade14 of 95
15. George Floyd
15 of 95
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
16. Yassin Mohamed
16 of 95
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
17. Finan H. Berhe
17 of 95
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— Bishop Jerome McCorry (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
18. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 18 of 95
19. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 19 of 95
20. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 20 of 95
21. Terrance Franklin
21 of 95
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
22. Miles HallSource:KRON4 22 of 95
23. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 23 of 95
24. William Green
24 of 95
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
25. Samuel David Mallard, 19
25 of 95
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
26. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 26 of 95
27. De’von Bailey, 19
27 of 95
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
28. Christopher Whitfield, 31
28 of 95
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
29. Anthony Hill, 26
29 of 95
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
30. De'Von Bailey, 1930 of 95
31. Eric Logan, 54
31 of 95
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
32. Jamarion Robinson, 26
32 of 95
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
33. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
33 of 95
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
34. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
34 of 95
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
35. Ryan Twyman, 24
35 of 95
36. Brandon Webber, 20
36 of 95
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
37. Jimmy Atchison, 21
37 of 95
38. Willie McCoy, 20
38 of 95
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
39. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2139 of 95
40. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
40 of 95
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
41. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 41 of 95
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
42. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 42 of 95
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
43. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 43 of 95
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
44. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 44 of 95
45. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 45 of 95
46. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 46 of 95
47. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 47 of 95
48. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 48 of 95
49. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 49 of 95
50. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 50 of 95
51. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 51 of 95
52. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 52 of 95
53. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 53 of 95
54. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 54 of 95
55. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 55 of 95
56. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 56 of 95
57. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 57 of 95
58. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 58 of 95
59. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 59 of 95
60. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 60 of 95
61. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 61 of 95
62. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 62 of 95
63. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 63 of 95
64. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 64 of 95
65. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 65 of 95
66. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 66 of 95
67. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 67 of 95
68. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 68 of 95
69. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 69 of 95
70. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 70 of 95
71. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 71 of 95
72. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 72 of 95
73. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 73 of 95
74. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 74 of 95
75. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 75 of 95
76. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 76 of 95
77. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 77 of 95
78. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 78 of 95
79. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 79 of 95
80. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 80 of 95
81. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 81 of 95
82. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 82 of 95
83. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 83 of 95
84. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 84 of 95
85. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 85 of 95
86. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 86 of 95
87. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 87 of 95
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
88. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 88 of 95
89. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 89 of 95
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
90. Patrick Harmon, 50
90 of 95
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
91. Jonathan Hart, 21
91 of 95
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
92. Maurice Granton, 24
92 of 95
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
93. Julius Johnson, 23
93 of 95
94. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 94 of 95
95. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 95 of 95
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com